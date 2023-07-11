Breaking News: Richard Hovhannisian, an Armenian-American historian and professor (UCLA), has passed away at the age of 90.

Richard Hovhannisian, an Armenian-American historian and professor emeritus of Armenian and Near Eastern History at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), has passed away at the age of 90.

Hovhannisian was born on November 9, 1932, in Tulare, California, to Armenian immigrant parents. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of California, Berkeley, and went on to earn his Ph.D. in history from UCLA in 1961. Throughout his career, Hovhannisian focused on researching and documenting various aspects of Armenian history, with particular emphasis on the Armenian Genocide. His work contributed to the recognition and understanding of the genocide, and he was an advocate for its acknowledgment by governments and international institutions.

Hovhannisian authored numerous books, articles, and scholarly works on Armenian history, including “The Armenian People from Ancient to Modern Times” and “Armenia on the Road to Independence.” He also edited several volumes of essays on Armenian topics and was involved in organizing conferences and symposia on Armenian studies. In addition to his academic pursuits, Hovhannisian was actively involved in the Armenian community and served as a consultant to various cultural and educational organizations. He received numerous awards and honors for his contributions to Armenian scholarship and was recognized as a leading authority on Armenian history, culture, and diaspora. Richard Hovhannisian is survived by his four children, including Raffi Hovhannisyan who served as the first foreign minister of the Republic of Armenia and later became one of the leaders of the opposition in Armenia

