Artsakh: Pashinyan rescue Samvel Babayan handover Ruben Vardanyan to Azerbaijan

Armenia has filed an appeal with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) concerning the arrest of Ruben Vardanyan by Azerbaijan. Hasmik Samvelyan, spokesperson for the Office of the Representative of Armenia on International Legal Matters, confirmed this in response to a query from NEWS.am.

Earlier, NEWS.am reported that Ruben Vardanyan, the former Minister of State of Artsakh, was detained by Azerbaijani authorities while attempting to cross the Lachin Corridor. Azerbaijan’s State Border Service confirmed the arrest of Ruben Vardanyan as he was trying to leave Artsakh.

In a statement, Veronika Zonabend, Ruben Vardanyan’s wife, explained that her husband had been arrested and captured by Azerbaijani authorities at the border while attempting to leave Artsakh along with thousands of other Armenians who had fled the Azerbaijani occupation.

“My husband, Ruben Vardanyan, the philanthropist, businessman and former minister of state of Artsakh, has been arrested and held captive by the Azerbaijani authorities at the border as he attempted to leave this morning, along with thousands of Armenians escaping Azerbaijani occupation. Ruben stood with the Arsakh people during the 10-month blockade and suffered along with them in the struggle for survival. I ask for your prayers and support to ensure my husband’s safe release,” she said.

