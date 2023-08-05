Arpine Hovhannisyan, the former Minister of Justice of Armenia, has finally broken her silence.

Arpine Hovhannisyan. write on her Facebook:

The reason for breaking my silence.

The reason behind my decision to break my silence is the overwhelming events unfolding in Artsakh and Armenia. Amidst this turmoil, there exists a dominant voice, and that is the voice of silence. This silence comes in two forms: noisy and silent, each stemming from different causes like powerlessness and depression. The noise represents the devaluation of speech and the reality of everything being said.

While I typically prefer the silent type of silence, the suffocating apathy surrounding me compels me to break this silence to express my gratitude. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the people of Artsakh, bravely enduring life in Artsakh. No more words are needed, and no less.

It is no secret that Azerbaijan and its leaders have never hidden their ambitions for both Artsakh and Armenia. Whether realistic or not, their intentions have been laid bare at various stages, from being serious to seemingly humorous, filled with military aggression or empty pathos. Recent weaknesses in the authorities and incompetent politics have turned our lives into an ongoing nightmare, with each passing day bringing greater repercussions than the last. The reasons behind this, the mistakes of the military-political elite, and the political bankruptcy of this era, are questions for another day or cycle. However, amidst these disastrous and existential problems, the people of Artsakh and Artsakhians stand almost alone against the world, burdened with immense hardships and deprivations.

Under constant Azerbaijani threats, humiliations, and deaths, the people of Artsakh have put aside their own seemingly carefree lives in Armenia to bear this heavy load. The politics and challenges Armenia faces depend on the resolution of Artsakh’s questions. Just as the border was suddenly moved from Jabrail to Jermuk, Armenia’s concerns may also be at risk. Though the 29800 sq km area can be protected and defended in theory, in practice, parts of it can still be occupied, just as a part of Armenia already has been.

We owe a debt of gratitude to the ordinary Armenian individuals living in Artsakh or aspiring to live there. Despite enduring countless abuses, they contribute to Armenia’s peaceful existence every day. Azerbaijan may desire Syunik, Sevan, and Yerevan, but their ultimate goal is Artsakh. This debunks those who advocate “Let’s give Artsakh and live in peace” or view Artsakh people as foreigners. Even those willing to cede Artsakh acknowledge Azerbaijan’s insatiable desires.

In this difficult and painful situation, the salvation lies with the people living in Artsakh. Only through the presence of strong individuals in Artsakh can any geopolitical solution arise; otherwise, it remains a mere fairy tale. My deepest wish is for this nightmare of psychological and physical pain to not be in vain.

As I cannot presume to offer advice to parents struggling to feed their hungry children or provide them with medicine, I can only express gratitude for their sacrifices and silently accept any decision they make, knowing it will directly impact all of us.

