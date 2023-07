On July 25, at the same time, nationwide rallies were held on Renaissance Square in Stepanakert and on Freedom Square in Yerevan demanding the unblocking of Artsakh and the realization of its right to self-determination.

The 120,000 population of Artsakh has been living under the blockade organized by Azerbaijan for seven months. The photo sequence tells about the rally that took place in Yerevan, after which its participants went to the Yerablur military pantheon.

