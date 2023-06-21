AntiFake Report: On the order of Sasun Mikayelyan, journalist Anush Mirzoyan was detained from Inner Hand and the filming was deleted.

Journalist Anush Mirzoyan wrote on her Facebook page: “Enemy activation in Tsavi sub-region, particularly in Nerkin Khand, and by order of Sasun Mikayelyan, N. About arresting me from Hand – short In the picture you can see an Azerbaijani road in the Armenian mountains, from that road the enemy is watching the Tsavi bakery. It even happened that they threw green lights in order to influence us psychologically, from the green lights that the Turkish officers of the checkpoint used to throw into our eyes every evening on the main Kapan-Gori road. That same enemy is watching the Handi cemetery. Bakery, cemetery – things considered sacred for us. they like to get on our super-sensitive wires. The fact that the enemy has come forward and is observing the cemetery was first reported by us, on Zangezur television (ZTV) and Channel 5, and it was reported by Mrs. Hasmik. According to tradition, the hoodlums and their supporters approached us skeptically, accused us of spreading panic, and tried to misrepresent Mrs. Hasmik. Even Andranik Kocharyan spoke from the number one bastion of democracy, also trying to at least get the lady wrong and so on. We regularly warned in our reports that the actions of the enemy do not bode well, but only after the events of September 13, people could not help but talk that things are not good in Khand, in general, in the Tsav sub-region. And here, after the war of September 13, I go to Hand, to shoot, I am alone without a cameraman, why, I will tell you later, the time will come for more interesting topics. You need to hurry slowly. I know, you can’t take pictures of us, strategic parts too. I am conducting an interview with Mrs. Hasmik. “You will go and tell Andranik Kocharyan that I believe Hasmik was right, Tork thought of the grave, it is an observation.” Hasmik’s neighbor Radik also said: “What the Pasha says to Shushi is sad and unhappy, but Shushi is not sad, Hand is too, he has given up his life” And during the shooting, the enemy was shooting, the sounds and echoes could be heard even from people’s yards, right inside the house. While painting a “bird”, Sasun Mikayelyan noticed me, called me to him, and I went. He was not surprised that I was in Hand. “Well, how could you not come?” he was right, on difficult days I am there where my professional need is, it doesn’t matter whether we broadcast now or later, I am even ready to fight in two ways at once: with a loudspeaker and with a weapon. this is our homeland. We talked about a few things, including why the people of Syun don’t guard the border – I said, he said, he said, I said, and probably the nerves gave way, he very calmly picked up the phone, called the military police officers and said: “take away our Anush” and I was taken to Kapa and the military police erased what I had drawn, let me remind you. “You will go and tell Andranik Kocharyan that I believe Hasmik was right, Tork thought of the grave, it is an observation.” “What the Pasha says is that Shushi is sad and unhappy, but Shushi is not sad, Hand is too, he has given up his life.” Oh, and they also deleted the footage of the village. And then ZPMK informed that they don’t want to work with me. Yes, they also said that it was not to their liking, but they “said”. I will talk about this again, very comprehensively. Let me tell you, I stayed at my house in ZTV and unlike you, I don’t draw a butterfly. As for Sasun Mikayelyan, I don’t even want to criticize, talk about a person who considers the “revolution” more important than the first battle for survival in Artsakh. Our struggle is against one person, and that one person is him. Postscript By the way, Mr. Mikayelyan, the enemy fired at the Armenian positions located in the Nerkin Hand and Srashen sector today.”
Սասուն Միքայելյանի հրամանով Ներքին Հանդից բերման են ենթարկել լրագրող Անուշ Միրզոյանին և ջնջել նկարահանումները
Լրագրող Անուշ Միրզոյանը ֆեյբուքյան իր էջում գրել է․
«Ծավի ենթաշրջանում՝ մասնավորապես Ներքին Հանդում թշնամու ակտիվացման ու Սասուն Միքայելյանի հրամանով Ն․ Հանդից ինձ բերման ենթարկելու մասին՝ կարճ
Նկարում դուք տեսնում եք ադրբեջանական ճանապարհ՝ հայկական սարերում, այդ ճանապարհից թշնամին դիտարկում է Ծավի հացատունը։ Անգամ պատահել է, որ կանաչ լույսեր են գցել՝ հոգեբանորեն մեզ վրա ազդելու համար, այն կանաչ լույսերից, որ Կապան-Գորիս հիմնական ճանապարհին ամեն երեկո մեր աչքերին էին գցում անցակետի թուրք ծառայողները։
Այդ նույն թշնամին դիտարկում է Հանդի գերեզմանատունը։
Հացատուն, գերեզմանատուն-մեզ համար սուրբ համարվող բաներ․ նրանք սիրում են, կպնել մեր գերզգայուն լարերին։
Այն, որ թշնամին առաջ է եկել ու դիտարկում է գերեզմանատունը՝ առաջինը հայտնեցինք մենք՝ Զանգեզուր թիվիի (ZTV) ու 5-րդ ալիքի եթերում ու դրա մասին հայտնեց հանդեցի տիկին Հասմիկը։
Ավանդույթի համաձայն՝ քպականներն ու իրենց սատարող մարդիկ թերահավատորեն մոտեցան, մեզ մեղադրեցին խուճապ տարածելու մեջ, փորձեցին սխալ հանել տիկին Հասմիկին։ Ժողովրդավարության թիվ մեկ բաստիոնից խոսեց անգամ Անդրանիկ Քոչարյանը՝ նույնպես փորձելով առնվազն սխալ հանել տիկնոջը և այլն։
Պարբերաբար մեր ռեպորտաժներում զգուշացրել-ասել էինք, որ թշնամու գործողությունները լավ բանի մասին չեն հուշում, բայց միայն սեպտեմբեր13-յան իրադարձություններից հետո մարդիկ արդեն չէին կարող չխոսել, որ Հանդում, առհասարակ, Ծավի ենթաշրջանում լավ չեն գործերը։
Եվ ահա սեպտեմբերի 13-ի պատերազմից հետո գնում եմ Հանդ, նկարահանման, մենակ եմ՝ առանց օպերատորի, թե ինչո՞ւ՝ կասեմ հետո, կգա ավելի հետաքրքիր թեմաների ժամանակը։ Դանդաղ է պետք շտապել։
Քաջ գիտեմ՝ մերոնց նկարել չի կարելի, ռազմավարական հատվածներ՝ նույնպես։ Հարցազրույց եմ վարում տիկին Հասմիկի հետ․
«Կգնաք ու Անդրանիկ Քոչարյանին կասեք, որ հանդեցի Հասմիկը ճիշտ էր, թորքը մտալա մըր գերեզմանը, դիտարկում ա»։
Հասմիկի հարևան Ռադիկն էլ ասաց․
«Էն, որ փաշան ասում ա Շուշին դժգույն ու դժբախտ ա է, մինակ Շուշին չի դժգույն, Հանդն ալ ա, մըզալն հանձնած»
Ու նկարահանման ընթացքում կրակում էր թշնամին, ձայներն ու արձագանքները լսելի էին անգամ մարդկանց տան բակից, հենց տան միջից։
Մի «թռչուն» նկարելիս ինձ նկատեց Սասուն Միքայելյանը, իր մոտ կանչեց, գնացի։ Չզարմացավ, որ Հանդում եմ․ «դե դու ոնց կարայիր չգայիր», ճիշտ էր նա, ծանր օրերին այնտեղ եմ, որտեղ կա մասնագիտական անհրաժեշտությունս, կարևոր չի՝ հիմա եթեր կտանք թե հետո, պատրաստ եմ անգամ միանգամից երկու ձևով պայքարել՝ բարձրախոսով ու զենքով․ սա մեր հայրենիքն է։
Խոսեցինք մի քանի բանից, այդ թվում՝ թե ինչո՞ւ սյունեցիները սահման չեն պահում-ես ասացի՝ նա ասաց, նա ասաց՝ ես ասացի ու հավանաբար նյարդերը տեղի տվեցին, շատ հանգիստ վերցրեց հեռախոսը, հրավիրեց ռազմական ոստիկանության ծառայողներին ու ասաց․ «տարե՛ք մեր Անուշին» ու ինձ տարան Կապան ու ռազմական ոստիկանությունում ջնջեցին այն, ինչ նկարել էի, հիշեցնեմ․
«Կգնաք ու Անդրանիկ Քոչարյանին կասեք, որ հանդեցի Հասմիկը ճիշտ էր, թորքը մտալա մըր գերեզմանը, դիտարկում ա»։
«Էն, որ փաշան ասում ա Շուշին դժգույն ու դժբախտ ա է, մինակ Շուշին չի դժգույն, Հանդն ալ ա, մըզալն հանձնած»։ Հա, ու գյուղի կադրերն էլ ջնջել տվեցին։
Իսկ հետո ԶՊՄԿ-ից հայտնեցին, որ ինձ հետ չեն ուզում աշխատել։ Հա, նաև ասացին, որ դա իրենց սրտով չի, բայց դե «ասել են»։ Սրա մասին դեռ խոսելու եմ, շատ համապարփակ։
Ասեմ, մնացել եմ իմ տանը՝ ZTV-ում և ի տարբերություն ձեզ՝ թիթեռ չեմ նկարում։
Իսկ ինչ վերաբերում է Սասուն Միքայելյանին, ապա չեմ ուզում անգամ քննադատել, խոսել մի մարդու մասին, ով ավելի կարևոր է համարում «հեղափոխությունը», քան Արցախյան առաջին գոյամարտը։
Մեր պայքարը մի հոգու դեմ է, և այդ մեկ մարդը նա է։
Հետգրություն
Ի դեպ, պարոն Միքայելյան թշնամին այսօր էլ կրակել է Ներքին Հանդի և Սրաշենի հատվածում տեղակայված հայկական դիրքերի ուղղությամբ»:
Source: https://antifake.am/am/news/41506
Leave a Reply