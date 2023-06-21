AntiFake Report: On the order of Sasun Mikayelyan, journalist Anush Mirzoyan was detained from Inner Hand and the filming was deleted.

Journalist Anush Mirzoyan wrote on her Facebook page: “Enemy activation in Tsavi sub-region, particularly in Nerkin Khand, and by order of Sasun Mikayelyan, N. About arresting me from Hand – short In the picture you can see an Azerbaijani road in the Armenian mountains, from that road the enemy is watching the Tsavi bakery. It even happened that they threw green lights in order to influence us psychologically, from the green lights that the Turkish officers of the checkpoint used to throw into our eyes every evening on the main Kapan-Gori road. That same enemy is watching the Handi cemetery. Bakery, cemetery – things considered sacred for us. they like to get on our super-sensitive wires. The fact that the enemy has come forward and is observing the cemetery was first reported by us, on Zangezur television (ZTV) and Channel 5, and it was reported by Mrs. Hasmik. According to tradition, the hoodlums and their supporters approached us skeptically, accused us of spreading panic, and tried to misrepresent Mrs. Hasmik. Even Andranik Kocharyan spoke from the number one bastion of democracy, also trying to at least get the lady wrong and so on. We regularly warned in our reports that the actions of the enemy do not bode well, but only after the events of September 13, people could not help but talk that things are not good in Khand, in general, in the Tsav sub-region. And here, after the war of September 13, I go to Hand, to shoot, I am alone without a cameraman, why, I will tell you later, the time will come for more interesting topics. You need to hurry slowly. I know, you can’t take pictures of us, strategic parts too. I am conducting an interview with Mrs. Hasmik. “You will go and tell Andranik Kocharyan that I believe Hasmik was right, Tork thought of the grave, it is an observation.” Hasmik’s neighbor Radik also said: “What the Pasha says to Shushi is sad and unhappy, but Shushi is not sad, Hand is too, he has given up his life” And during the shooting, the enemy was shooting, the sounds and echoes could be heard even from people’s yards, right inside the house. While painting a “bird”, Sasun Mikayelyan noticed me, called me to him, and I went. He was not surprised that I was in Hand. “Well, how could you not come?” he was right, on difficult days I am there where my professional need is, it doesn’t matter whether we broadcast now or later, I am even ready to fight in two ways at once: with a loudspeaker and with a weapon. this is our homeland. We talked about a few things, including why the people of Syun don’t guard the border – I said, he said, he said, I said, and probably the nerves gave way, he very calmly picked up the phone, called the military police officers and said: “take away our Anush” and I was taken to Kapa and the military police erased what I had drawn, let me remind you. “You will go and tell Andranik Kocharyan that I believe Hasmik was right, Tork thought of the grave, it is an observation.” “What the Pasha says is that Shushi is sad and unhappy, but Shushi is not sad, Hand is too, he has given up his life.” Oh, and they also deleted the footage of the village. And then ZPMK informed that they don’t want to work with me. Yes, they also said that it was not to their liking, but they “said”. I will talk about this again, very comprehensively. Let me tell you, I stayed at my house in ZTV and unlike you, I don’t draw a butterfly. As for Sasun Mikayelyan, I don’t even want to criticize, talk about a person who considers the “revolution” more important than the first battle for survival in Artsakh. Our struggle is against one person, and that one person is him. Postscript By the way, Mr. Mikayelyan, the enemy fired at the Armenian positions located in the Nerkin Hand and Srashen sector today.”