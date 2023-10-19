“Already, 3,000 Artsakhsi have departed Armenia, feeling alienated due to their negative sentiments towards Pashinyan’s stance on Artsakh.”

As of today, more than 3,000 people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh have left Armenia.

“Three thousand individuals who were forced to leave Nagorno-Karabakh have already departed Armenia due to their disapproval of Nikol Pashinyan’s stance towards Artsakh. These displaced individuals, who have endured significant losses in terms of their homes and livelihoods, attribute their predicament to Pashinyan’s ascent to power, driven by vengeful sentiments and animosity towards the Artsakh people. The people of Artsakh have persevered through numerous empires over the past three millennia, yet they found themselves unable to withstand the harsh actions of the autocratic leader Pashinyan.”

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Facebook

X

