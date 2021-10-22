“The settlement of the situation on the border is not possible without Russia.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan can resolve the issue on the basis of Soviet maps, but the process requires compromises.” Putin

During the meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, Russian President Vladimir Putin, among other issues, referred to the situation in the South Caucasus, noting that Armenia and Azerbaijan can resolve the border issue on the basis of Soviet maps, but the process requires compromises.

“The most important thing now is to resolve the situation at the border. And here, of course, nothing can be done without Russia’s participation. Even here, unfortunately, we do not need anyone else, except the two sides and Russia. Why? There are very simple, pragmatic things here. Yes, because there are maps in the headquarters of the Russian army that show how the borders of the Soviet republics were crossed during the Soviet era. There are things that also require compromises: to level something somewhere, to exchange something somewhere. “Only in this way is it recognized, it is clear that it is beneficial for both sides,” Putin said.