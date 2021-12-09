Survey reveals a sharp drop in Nikol Pashinyan’s popularity, Nikol Turkish dream is in Trouble

YEREVAN, December 9, /ARKA/. About 50% of respondents of a public opinion survey do not trust Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The results of the survey conducted in November 2021 by the Armenian office of GALLUP International Association, were unveiled today by its head Aram Navasardyan.

Speaking at a news conference, Navasardyan said the results of the poll showed that 14.7% of the respondents fully trust Pashinyan, 24.9% rather trust him and 10.9% rather distrust him, while 39.4% of respondents do not trust the Prime Minister at all (in a 2018 survey only 3.5% of respondents did not trust Pashinyan at all).

Citizens were also asked to evaluate Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s style of work. As positive it was assessed by 9.5% of respondents, rather positive by 28.6%, rather negative by 14.9%, and completely negative by 31.3%.

“If we compare with September 2018, then only 3.9% of respondents said they assessed the prime minister’s work rather negatively, and 2.4% said they assessed it completely negatively,” said Navasardyan.

The current Armenian authorities are trusted by 7.8% of respondents, rather trusted by 21%, rather not trusted by 14.3%, and completely not trusted by 46.2%. “In other words, about 60% said that they don’t trust the authorities,” he said.

At the same time, 35.4% of the respondents evaluated the work of the new government of Pashinyan completely negatively. 15.3% think the authorities’ performance is rather negative, 24.5% rather positive and 6.2% totally positive.

Navasardyan drew attention to the fact that when comparing the data, the increase in negative responses is quite obvious: in 2018, some 4.6% of respondents assessed the government’s work completely negatively (the indicator has increased almost eightfold in the 2021 November survey).

Respondents also evaluated the work of individual ministers and government agencies. According to the survey, human rights defender Arman Tatoyan (scored 4.1 points out of 5, emergency situations minister Andranik Piloyan (3.1 points) and foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan (3 points) enjoyed the highest ratings. Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan got the lowest ranking (2.2 points).

When asked about whether their expectations from the 2018 velvet revolution came true over the past three years, 46% of the respondents answered that they were not at all justified. 3.2% said their expectations were fully justified, 33.7% considered their expectations partially justified and 10.2% partially unjustified and 7% of respondents found it difficult to answer.

Also, some 45.4% of the respondents think that there are political prisoners in Armenia, 24.1% do not think so. Among the political prisoners, the respondents named Goris mayor Arush Arushanyan (65.2%) and an MP from the opposition Hayastan bloc Armen Charchyan (30.6%).

The citizens were also asked if parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, which bloc or party they would vote for. Thus, 25% of respondents would vote for the Civil Contract of Prime Minister Pashinyan, 14.4% for Hayastan bloc, 3.3% for another opposition bloc Pativ Unem, while 20.2% of the respondents found it difficult to answer the question.