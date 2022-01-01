Nikol Pashinyan’s personal tragedy turned into a national tragedy.

Putting aside the conspiracy, the factor of external forces in terms of bringing Nikol Pashinyan to power, let’s try to understand what is the main reason for Pashinyan’s tragedy. Some will think that a random person who could not even get a higher education, by doing crazy things in the street, succeeded with his rhetorical skills, becoming, albeit a small, but head of state. We must disappoint those who think so. In fact, it is a great personal tragedy, which he may not have realized yet. It takes time.

When you want to discredit someone, appoint them to a position that is not in their “clothes”. This is what happened in Pashinyan’s case. Sorry, the short ones try to get taller (once the fashion for 10 cm high platform shoes became a lifeline even for such men), the ignorant try to look smart, doing sophistication and resorting to other tricks. Complicated people are not dangerous as long as they do not become decision-makers.

Complicated, Hitler not only killed tens of millions of people but also plunged Europe and the USSR into decades of economic and social decline.

In the 1990s, a minister in a ministry was appointed by someone who had not previously worn a suit or tie. During the TV show, this person was constrained, his face was sweaty, he often straightened his tie and the collar of his suit. That dress was not his. The movements were innocent movements, as the probability of making a mistake was unlikely (it seems that the Armenian equivalent of this word “clumsy” does not fully express the phenomenon). In the 1990s, Armenia was a state of a part of the Armenian people that had partially restored its national dignity, and the “winner” was not judged (it is not comparable, but Khrushchev also took off his shoes and hit the table at the UN session). Any high-ranking representative of the Republic of Armenia was highly respected during his visits abroad. You had a high sense of pride when the President of your country was received with dignity by the leaders of the powerful countries of the world. At one point you thought you were a citizen of a serious and powerful state.

Now, Pashinyan’s lack of self-confidence, who did not appear in the “suit” on him, betrays his restrained movements (even after 3 years), bent shoulders, bent body. he seems to want to disappear so as not to attract too much attention. But it’s too late. He has come և no one can deny that. A person who goes to a place that does not correspond to his level of culture and development, where the environment is unusual and restrictive (luxury restaurant or mansion, expensive dishes և delicacies…), he will definitely make unobtrusive movements. the tie will appear on the soup plate, the fork on the floor, etc., as in the case of uncircumcised women, when they break something in the kitchen every day.

Pashinyan’s restraint differs from that minister’s restraint in that he smashed everything left and right for reasons of self-affirmation and self-confidence. In addition to the well-known things, it contributed to the deterioration of interpersonal relations, the degradation of society almost eliminated everything that “glued” the nation. His personal tragedy turned into a national tragedy. Although he did not realize it either. He will leave the post when he realizes his personal tragedy, no imaginary or real forces will be able to prevent it. More generally, his personal tragedy lies in the fact that he did not realize that in 2018 he met a great opportunity to strengthen the Armenian statehood. Even if some forces contributed to his “revelation”, he could deviate from the roadmap ordered for him. He was not convinced that fate had met such an opportunity. Although, once upon a time, it was felt that it was split and its second half acted as a savior…

It is difficult to imagine how this young man will live the rest of his life after his resignation with his personal tragedy. And especially to arrive when he realizes what a tragedy he has caused to his people…

Gagik Vardanyan