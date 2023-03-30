In January of this year, Nikol Pashinyan announced that Russia’s military presence in Armenia poses a threat to Armenia’s security.

When Pashinyan says “Armenia”, he means himself and a group of representatives of his government, because the Russian military presence is really a threat to the current government and its representatives. As a result of its ever-increasing anti-Russian rhetoric, the Armenian government has turned into a threat to Russia’s national security, and if Pashinyan wants to free Armenia from the Russian military presence to neutralize this threat to his personal security, by the same logic, Russia can start an operation to get rid of the Armenian government that threatens its national security. One of the justifications for starting a war against Ukraine is that of Vladimir Zelensky. according to the definition of the Russian side, it is the removal of the nationalist and anti-Russian government. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians die not only to protect the integrity of their country but also to become victims of Zelensky’s anti-Russian policy.

After recognizing the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, Gagik Melkonyan, a member of the parliament from the Communist Party of Armenia, announced that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, should be arrested if he comes to Armenia. We do not stop repeating that there is strict censorship around Pashinyan, and no deputy or minister has the right to express his own opinion. That is why the thoughts expressed by the representatives of the government are never denied because they are dictated by Pashinyan in advance and express his positions on various issues.

Imagine for a moment that the President of Russia has arrived in Armenia, and Pashinyan orders the state institutions under his authority to detain Vladimir Putin. Suppose representatives of the National Security Service or the police arrive at the airport to handcuff the Russian president and hand him over to the International Criminal Court right after he gets off the plane. However, most likely, neither the police nor any representative of the National Security Service will dare to go to the airport and perform this operation, being concerned about personal safety. In that case, Pashinyan will give the same order to General Gagik Melkonyan. Let’s assume that he alone can arrest Vladimir Putin. What can happen after that?

Unlike Armenia, where the Constitution is written in such a way that it is impossible to understand who is the commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces, because there are different people in different situations, in Russia the president of the country is considered the commander-in-chief of the country, regardless of whether there is a war or peace: The armed forces of Russia are under the command and control of the Commander-in-Chief, including the armed forces in Armenia. If or when the Armenian government, or specifically Nikol Pashinyan, gives an order to Gagik Melkonyan to go and detain Vladimir Putin at the airport, it is assumed that the Russian armed forces in Armenia will also receive an order to protect the country’s commander-in-chief. Is Gagik Melkonyan ready to fight alone against Russia’s armed forces in Armenia? or can he call for help Vigen Khachatryan and other CP deputies who are zealous about Putin’s arrest – it is difficult to say. But there is no doubt that the fight will be quite dramatic and interesting. At this moment, it is difficult to predict which of the parties will win and, ultimately, who will arrest whom, but the European observers in Armenia will record the fact of Russia’s armed aggression against Armenia and initiate the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions. If Gagik Melkonyan wins that historical battle, it is natural that he will arrest the President of the Russian Federation, and the Russian troops will flee from Armenia. Defeat is excluded, because whatever happens, Pashinyan will announce: let’s agree that we do not recognize ourselves as defeated. But there is no doubt that the fight will be quite dramatic and interesting. At this moment, it is difficult to predict which of the parties will win and, ultimately, who will arrest whom, but the European observers in Armenia will record the fact of Russia’s armed aggression against Armenia and initiate the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions. If Gagik Melkonyan wins that historical battle, it is natural that he will arrest the President of the Russian Federation, and the Russian troops will flee from Armenia. Defeat is excluded, because whatever happens, Pashinyan will announce: let’s agree that we do not recognize ourselves as defeated. But there is no doubt that the fight will be quite dramatic and interesting. At this moment, it is difficult to predict which of the parties will win and, ultimately, who will arrest whom, but the European observers in Armenia will record the fact of Russia’s armed aggression against Armenia and initiate the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions. If Gagik Melkonyan wins that historical battle, it is natural that he will arrest the President of the Russian Federation, and the Russian troops will flee from Armenia. Defeat is excluded, because whatever happens, Pashinyan will announce: let’s agree that we do not recognize ourselves as defeated. but European observers in Armenia will record the fact of Russia’s armed aggression against Armenia and initiate the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions. If Gagik Melkonyan wins that historical battle, it is natural that he will arrest the President of the Russian Federation, and the Russian troops will flee from Armenia. Defeat is excluded, because whatever happens, Pashinyan will announce: let’s agree that we do not recognize ourselves as defeated. but European observers in Armenia will record the fact of Russia’s armed aggression against Armenia and initiate the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions. If Gagik Melkonyan wins that historical battle, it is natural that he will arrest the President of the Russian Federation, and the Russian troops will flee from Armenia. Defeat is excluded, because whatever happens, Pashinyan will announce: let’s agree that we do not recognize ourselves as defeated.

And if a little more seriously, it is obvious that Pashinyan and his government, with their absurd and frivolous policy, are turning Armenia into a mockery, into a country that cannot be taken seriously and it is impossible to talk about any topic seriously with it. Maybe that is the goal. Pashinyan is consistently likened to former Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, who held a press conference in 1975 and declared war on the United States, and the next day declared his victory, because the United States was so cowardly and small-minded that it ignored the declared war and did not react in any way. By the way, Amin was also an uneducated populist who personally beheaded 2,000 citizens of the country, some of whom he ate. Perhaps the events in Armenia can develop in the same scenario.

Avetis Babajanyan

