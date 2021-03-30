fbpx

Criminal case on handing Karabakh minefield maps to Turkey special services is accepted for proceedings

STEPANAKERT. – The criminal case on handing Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) minefield maps to Turkish special services on Tuesday was accepted for proceedings.

The criminal case was launched in connection with a March 11 media report that the HALO Trust had handed Artsakh’s minefield maps to Turkish special services and, through it, to safely avoid these minefields during the recent 44-day war, the Artsakh Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The litigation is in progress.

