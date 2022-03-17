Armenian youth staging Massive protest outside MFA against War criminal Pashinyan

The youth organizations of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party and of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) are holding a protest in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia.

The ARF Youth Union of Armenia on Wednesday had issued a statement which reads as follows, in particular: “The de facto authorities of Armenia continue the actions serving solely the interests of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem, trying to make the Armenian people face another catastrophe. On Thursday, March 17, at 13:00, the ARF Youth Union of Armenia and the Youth and Student Organizations of the Republican Party of Armenia will hold a joint action in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building, reminding the acting foreign minister that he does not represent the real interests of the Armenian people.”