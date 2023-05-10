YEREVAN: The Nemesis statue became a bone stuck in Nikol Pashinyan’s throat

The future fate of the Nemesis statue is at the core of public discussions in Armenia.

The statue has greatly offended Ankara. And the Turkish side makes it clear in every possible way that it expects Yerevan to remove that statue, forgetting that it cannot decide who should install whose statue in Armenia, when, and how. There is weak resistance from Yerevan. The Yerevan Municipality has stated that it has no intention of dismantling the statue, although Nikol Pashinyan cleared the history of the statue directly from himself and “put it in the pocket” of the Yerevan Municipality, at the same time trying to move the conversation to another dimension, for example, the statue of Nzhdeh, which was installed at the time, or why we the statues of Armenian kings we did not install it. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia announced yesterday that no one has the right to interfere in the internal affairs of Armenia, but it is not yet known if this word will be worth anything.

Of course, Nikol Pashinyan would like to be completely cleansed of this history personally, and according to his opinion, everyone would be considered guilty, except him. But in Ankara, they think differently. He is the head of the country, therefore, he is responsible for anything that happened in the country, and it is he who will be expected to answer the questions. Therefore, it is unlikely that he will be able to avoid this topic in any way and blame Hrach Sargsyan, Tigran Avinyan or the descendants and sculptor of those who carried out the Nemesis operation.

But it can be seen from everything that the RA Prime Minister would like the statue of Nemesis to be dismantled. Otherwise, Ankara makes it clear that it will put aside any action aimed at normalizing relations with Armenia. However, it should also be noted that Pashinyan may go to the decision to dismantle the statue with great difficulty, because the internal reaction, the attitude of the Armenian public, and especially the reaction of the Diaspora, may be extremely negative, and in this case, the not-known SNOC with its army of fakes, no ” “Zombieland” will not save him from being discredited and labeled with all kinds of epithets, maybe even from dismissal. And if some people can be restrained by the law enforcement system in Armenia, they will have to “swallow” a lot on those living outside of Armenia, simply because they don’t have any leverage.

In an allegorical sense, the statue of Nemesis has already become a bone at this moment, which remained in the throat of Pashinyan and his teammates. Let’s not forget that even if the statue is dismantled in the end, there will be elections in Yerevan in a few months, and it is still a question how many people will vote for CP in Yerevan after such a move. Another question is whether they can try to delay the elections in Yerevan, and then dismantle them so that the electoral processes are overcome. But that means that they have to reach a shadowing agreement with the Turkish authorities and convince them that we will fulfill your demand, and give them some “mulab”.

Serob Marutyan

