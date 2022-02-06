While Pashinyan having Ice cream with Azerbaijani Dictator traces of Arminianism are being cleaned from the walls of the historic Armenian church Ghazancetsots

Naira Zohrabyan

Right now the traces of Arminianism are being cleaned from the walls of GhazancetsotsWhile the Armenian political group is busy with emotional shock therapy of the Yerevan-Istanbul flight, Azerbaijan has already created a working group to deal with it, as announced Azerbaijan Minister of Culture Anar Karimov on “the case of eliminating traces invented by Armenians on Albanian religious temples”

.The Azerbaijani government has announced that it intends to delete Armenian posts in religious places occupied during the 2020 war against Artsakh ‘ according to Anar Karimov, “These churches were from the beginning the heritage of Caucasian Albania.”And as my colleagues in the French Parliament passed me, the Azerbaijani vandals have already cleared many posts from Armenian churches and shrines under the occupation of Azerbaijan.

At this moment there is a consistent “cleaning” The Ghazanchetsotsots are also included. And because Armenian political forces, all together, are in an “article stopper”, Artsakh’s has raised a noise against the destruction of the cultural heritage of the European Parliament, Natalie Luazo, who called on UNESCO and co. Engaging with world cultural heritage to other institutions, immediately visit Artsakh’s occupied territories and prevent this irreplaceable cultural vandalism. Don’t doubt for a minute that just a few months later there will be no trace of Arminianism in our territories occupied by Turks. And as we are now looking for photos of Jugha’s cross-stones in old albums, which were destroyed as “war ground” targets, a few months later, the only thing that remains in the memory of witnesses will remain Artsakh’s church Arminianism. And as long as something is possible to be saved, the Catholicos and the number 1 agenda of all the international Atrocities must be made this vandalism of the 21st century.

Հենց հիմա Ղազանչեցոցի պատերից մաքրում են հայկականության հետքերըՄինչ հայ քաղաքական կուտոկը զբաղված է Երեւան-Ստամբուլ չվերթի էմոցիոնալ շոկաթերապիայով, Ադրբեջանում արդեն ստեղծվել է աշխատանքային խումբ, որը զբաղվելու է, ինչպես հայտարարել է Ադրբեջանի մշակույթի նախարար Անար Քարիմովը՝ «հայերի կողմից ալբանական կրոնական տաճարների վրա գրված հորինված հետքերը վերացնելու գործով»։Ադրբեջանի կառավարությունը հայտարարել է, որ մտադիր է ջնջել հայկական գրառումները կրոնական վայրերի այն ​​տարածքում, որոնք օկուպացվել են 2020թ Արցախի դեմ սանձազերծած պատերազմի ժամանակ։Ըստ Անար Քարիմովի՝ «Այդ եկեղեցիներն ի սկզբանե եղել են Կովկասյան Ալբանիայի ժառանգություն»։ Եւ ինչպես ինձ փոխանցեցին Ֆրանսիայի խորհրդարանի իմ գործընկերները՝ ադրբեջանական վանդալները արդեն իսկ բազմաթիվ գրառումներ մաքրել են Ադրբեջանի օկուպացիայի տակ անցած հայկական եկեղեցիների եւ սրբավայրերի վրայից։ Հենց այս պահին հետեւողական «քիմմաքրման» է ենթարկվում նաեւ Ղազանչեցոցը։Եւ քանի որ հայաստանյան քաղաքական ուժերը, բոլորը միասին, գտնվում են «աուտիկ ստուպորի» մեջ, Արցախի մշակութային ժառանգության ոչնչացման դեմ աղմուկ է բարձրացրել Եվրոպական խորհրդարանի ֆրանսիացի պատգամավոր Նատալի Լուազոն, ով կոչ է արել ՅՈւՆԵՍԿՕ-ին եւ համաշխարհային մշակութային ժառանգությամբ զբաղվով մյուս կառույցներին՝ անհապաղ այցելել Արցախի օկուպացված տարածքներ եւ կանխել մշակութային այս անդառնալի վանդալիզմը։Մի րոպե անգամ չկասկածեք, որ ընդամենը մի քանի ամիս անց հայկականության ոչ մի հետք այլեւս չի լինելու թուրքի կողմից օկուպացված մեր տարածքներում։Ու ինչպես հիմա ենք մենք հին ալբոմների մեջ փնտրում Ջուղայի խաչքարերի նկարները, որոնք որպես «военный полигон»-ի թիրախներ ոչնչացվեցին, մի քանի ամիս անց ականատեսների հուշերում է միայն մնալու Արցախի եկեղեցիների հայկականությունը։Ու քանի դեռ ինչ-որ բան հնարավոր է փրկել՝ անհապաղ պիտի արձագանքի Կաթողիկոսն ու միջազգային բոլոր հաթակների թիվ 1 օրակարգը պիտի դարձնենք 21-րդ դարի այս վանդալիզմը։