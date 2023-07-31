Breaking News: thanks to the ANCA’s tireless work Disney+ announce reportedly made the decision to cancel the Turkish series “Atatürk”.

BREAKING: We are happy to announce, Disney+ has reportedly made the decision to cancel the Turkish series “Atatürk”. Despite announcing the broadcast which was a six-part series scheduled to air on October 29, 2023, and reportedly spending $8 Million including casting Emma Wattson, the platform wisely chose not to air it.

The series, which was produced by “Disney Plus” and was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, will now be transformed into a feature film and exclusively shown in Turkish cinemas on November 3.

The decision to cancel the series’ broadcast on the platform was reportedly influenced by the pressure from the Armenian community and the demands of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), which made it clear, Disney’s series portrayal of a war criminal unacceptable. Thank you ANCA for tirelessly working to get this removed and for thousands of you who took action by email campaign and 301 media

