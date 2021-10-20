US ex-ambassador to Armenia: Demilitarized zone around borders fully justified at this point

Former US Ambassador to Armenia John Evans supported Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan, who calls for the creation of a demilitarized security zone on the country’s border with Azerbaijan, and the immediate removal of Azerbaijani forces from the vicinity of Armenian villages and roads connecting Armenian cities.

“Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan seems to be the only Armenian official standing up for the population. Demilitarized zone around the borders is fully justified at this point,” Evans wrote on Twitter.