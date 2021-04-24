UK’s Labour Party issues first-ever statement on Armenian Genocide

Catherine West MP has issued a statement on behalf of the Labour Party on the Armenian Genocide, the first time that a major political party in the UK has ever done so, reports the Armenian National Committee of UK.

“After an incredibly difficult year marked with loss and grieving the Armenian people are in my thoughts today as they mark the horrendous events of 1915,” she said.

“The atrocities committed against the Armenian people in the early part of the 20th century, are amongst the most appalling acts against a group of people the world has seen,” the MP added.

Labor stands with the Armenian people in condemning the historic and present acts against them,” Catherine West stated.