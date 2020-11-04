Turkey circulates letter in UN on denial of Armenian Genocide with absurd arguments

On October 16 Turkey’s delegation to the United Nations has sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General over the denial of the Armenian Genocide, requesting to circulate it in the General Assembly and the Security Council.

Expert on genocidal studies Suren Manukyan told Armenpress that the letter of Turkey aims at counteracting the statements made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the UN General Assembly.

The expert informed that the letter is full of another repetition of absurd facts which the Turkish and Azerbaijani sides are trying to circulate for years at different international organizations and meetings. They include accusation according to which Armenia allegedly is presenting ungrounded claims over the Armenian Genocide. According to him, the reason Turkey is nervous is that Armenia is always warning and alarming about the possible danger of genocide in the context of the escalation of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“The word genocide itself makes Turkey very nervous because it is always associated with that country”, Manukyan said.

The expert has presented an example of an absurd thesis from that letter of the Turkish delegation which states that the Armenian Genocide cannot be considered a genocide because the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide has been adopted much later – in 1948.

“This is a very weak argument, because we have many phenomena which are part of objective reality, have taken place and only later have received their name, including, for instance, many diseases. The same applies to many concepts. According to that logic, dinosaurs could not exist either because their name “dinosaur” was put into circulation for the first time by biologist Richard Owen in 1842. And there are many such examples”, he added.