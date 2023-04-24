fbpx

There is no statute of limitations for Armenians to forgive the Genocide. Jacob Kedmi

Armenia is currently restoring economic ties with Turkey, and according to an unspoken precondition set by the Turkish authorities, the Armenian side removed from its agenda the issue of recognizing the Armenian Genocide carried out by the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

In a conversation with RUSARMINFO, Russian political scientist Jacob Kedmi stated that no kind of political conjuncture can replace the national self-awareness and memory of the people. “Whatever the politicians do, the Armenian people will never turn that page throughout their history,” said Kedmi. He also said that such national tragedies have no statute of limitations and there is no forgiveness for those who actively or passively participated in the genocide.

