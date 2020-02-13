Syrian Ambassador: We raise call upon world countries’ parliaments to recognize and condemn Armenian Genocide

With its historic resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide, the Syrian parliament affirms the fact of the atrocious crime in the Ottoman Empire, the Syrian ambassador to Armenia said today, appreciating the landmark move by his country’s legislators.

″At its session earlier today, the Syrian parliament adopted and condemned the Armenian Genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 20th century. [The move] also condemns any attempt to deny this atrocity and misrepresent the historical truth. The resolution affirms that this atrocity is among the most brutal and horrendous ever crimes against humanity,″ Mohammed Haj Ibrahim told reporters.

He also reiterated the Syrian legislators’ call upon the world countries’ parliaments – and the international community – to acknowledge the condemn the big tragedy.