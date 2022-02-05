Scandal: Scandal: Pashinyan gets drunk at dinner with the Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs and curses Russian president Putin. AntiFake. Am

The delegation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia headed by Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri paid a working visit to Armenia on February 2-4. The official visited Armenia at the invitation of the RA Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan, met with the Chief of Police Nikol Pashinyan. Among the official meetings, the Georgian official, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and the Chief of Police had lunch together, which was accompanied by another incident involving Pashinyan.

AntiFake.am has learned that Ghazaryan invited the Georgian Interior Minister to K ․ “Livingston” restaurant belonging to “Yeremyan Projects” located on the 9th floor of the Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex. According to the source, Nikol Pashinyan, who was present at the dinner, according to his habit, drank a lot of alcohol, got drunk, and started cursing the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the CSTO, and Russian policy in general in the presence of a Georgian official. The Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia was astonished by Nikol Pashinyan’s behavior, how can the Prime Minister of another country give the “last” swear words to the head of another state in front of the representatives of another state. Surprised after hearing Pashinyan’s insults for a while, Gomelauri hinted to Vahe Ghazaryan that it was an awkward situation, did not want to hear Pashinyan’s insults directed at another head of state, and asked him to leave the table or Pashinyan. In the end, Pashinyan left the table.

Once again, the inappropriate behavior of the head of the country and exceeding the dose of alcohol put Pashinyan and his teammates in an awkward position, leaving them in shame with a high-ranking Georgian official, which damaged Armenia’s credit.

Source: AntiFake.am, https://antifake.am/am/news/19126?fbclid=IwAR3-wi25GAxu50J_5xAcyXu7azqTLlXsf5Ex2wxkWMDyhE5yDcsOezHqtns