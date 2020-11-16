fbpx

Pompeo Says Europe, U.S. Need to Work Together to Address Turkey support to Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

By Reuters,

PARIS (REUTERS) – THE U.S. administration and Europe need to work jointly on addressing the actions led by Turkey in the Middle East over the past few months, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told French daily newspaper Le Figaro.

“France’s president Emmanuel Macron and I agree that Turkey’s recent actions have been very aggressive,” Pompeo said, citing Turkey’s recent support to Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia as well as military moves in Libya and the Mediterranean.

