Pashinyan tells about supply of mercenaries by Turkey to Azerbaijan during Talk To Al Jazeera

During Talk To Al Jazeera Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told about the supply of mercenaries by Turkey to Azerbaijan.

Asked whether Armenia has an evidence of that, the PM said: “The evidence of that is appearing in the international media day after day, one after another in reputable sources such as The Guardian, Reuters. The relatives of these mercenaries are telling the stories, their family members are telling the stories. And specific individuals have testified, they have spoken to journalists and said that Turkey is recruiting those people and transporting them to Azerbaijan to take part in the war against Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh”.