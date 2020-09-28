Pashinyan called on Merkel to make every effort to curb Turkey’s destructive stance

Today, at 20:00, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

An official from the Information and Public Relations Department of the RA Prime Minister’s Office told Armenpress that the RA Prime Minister presented the situation in the region. He noted that Artsakh has been subjected to the aggression of Azerbaijan, expressed strong concern over the ongoing hostilities, which threaten the security of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia. He added that Turkey has been unprecedented in the region since the July events. Prime Minister Pashinyan called on the German Chancellor to make every effort to curb Turkey’s aggressive, destructive stance and to exclude its involvement in the region.

The German Chancellor expressed his deep concern over the situation and said that there was no alternative to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, stressing the need to resume the peace process within the OSCE Minsk Group.