By Wally Sarkeesian,

Before placing blame on Russia, it is crucial to comprehend Pashinian’s deep-seated animosity and thirst for vengeance against his own people. In 2008, he orchestrated a massive assault on the Armenian government, resulting in the deaths of 10 individuals. After going into hiding, he was eventually apprehended and sentenced to seven years in prison. This man has a documented history of criminal activity. In 2018, he resurfaced with allegations of corruption, effectively seizing control of the Armenian government. This entire scheme appeared to be masterminded by him and Turkey, with Pashinian essentially acting as a Turkish agent.

To underscore his affiliation with Turkey, one can draw attention to his connections with Erdogan and his participation in victory celebrations in Ankara. It is evident that this individual serves as a pawn for Turkish interests. While it is possible to criticize Russia to a certain extent, it is imperative to pursue diplomatic avenues when dealing with an ally. One only needs to look at the situation in Syria, where Russia has steadfastly supported its government for 11 years in the face of a common adversary: Turkey.

The ultimate capitulation in that conflict occurred because Pashinian, Aliyev, and Erdogan conspired to engineer this war. It is incumbent upon the global community to recognize the malevolence of Pashinian, who represents an internal threat to Armenia.

