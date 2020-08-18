Michelle Obama issues a new definition of ‘going high’ in epic Trump take-down for the ages

Former first lady Michelle Obama gave a powerful takedown of the Trump administration during her prime-time address on the first night of the Democratic National Committee Convention.

“The job is hard,” Obama explained. “You can’t fake your way through this job.”

She explained the awful example adults are setting in Trump’s America, noting many of the troubling events of 2020, from adults who won’t wear masks to the gassing of peaceful protesters.

If we want to end the chaos and division—and keep alive the possibility of progress on the issues we hold dear—we’ve got to vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris like our lives depend on it. Register today by texting VOTE to 30330. https://t.co/xPu5o0SYLJ — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 18, 2020

She addressed her famous line, “When they go low, we go high.”

“Going high is the only thing that works,” she argued. “Going high means taking the harder path.”

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” she declared. “We have to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend upon it.”

She urged voters to request an absentee ballot “tonight.”