Los Angeles: Alert Ferrahian School To “Walk For Artsakh” Amid Complete Gas Shutoff For Blockaded Armenian School Children

Anna Gasparyan

On January 20, Holy Martyrs Ferrahian School staff and students will participate in a 4-mile “Walk For Artsakh” demonstration on the 39th day of the Artsakh blockade to demand an end to Azerbaijan’s illegal starvation warfare against the Armenians in Artsakh.

For the second time since the first day of the blockade on December 12th, Azerbaijan has shut off the gas supply in Artsakh, leaving 120,000 civilians without heat to their homes in near 20-degree Fahrenheit weather. With the complete gas cutoff, 30,000 school-age children are without education, as schools in Artsakh have been forced to close.



The walk will take place on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11:30 AM PST. It will begin at Holy Martyrs Ferrahian School, 5300 White Oak Ave, Encino, CA 91316. The walk will span approximately four miles in total. The route will begin at the school, go down Burbank Blvd., onto Balboa Blvd., through Ventura Blvd. and back to campus.



Ferrahian students will stand in solidarity with their Armenian brothers and sisters who cannot attend school due to Azerbaijan’s cruel actions. The walk serves as an urgent call to action to the Biden Administration to immediately end the blockade and save the families in Artsakh

Media/RSVP Contact: Anna Gasparyan

Email / Tel: anna@ancawr.org

(818) 745-4555

Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

