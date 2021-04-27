Las Vegas Candlelight Vigil and Commemoration marking the 106th year of the Armenian Genocide Video

Starting with Hratchia Arakelian achieved a new Guinness World Record by lifting 300 pounds, doing 37 squats within 3 minutes. Total lift 11,100 pounds.

Las Vegas Candlelight Vigil and Commemoration marking the 106th year of the Armenian Genocide with the Armenian American community of Las Vegas on the Historic & Unprecedented formal affirmation & recognition by US President Joe Biden took place at the Armenian Genocide Memorial Monument in Sunset Park. Tribute was given to our 1.5 million Saints & Soldier Martyrs of the 44-day War on Artsakh.

Nevada Lieutenant Governor Kate Marshall flew in especially from Carson City to meet & commemorate with our community. She was greeted with gratitude for her courage & leadership in responding to Armenian activism for inclusion of the Armenian Genocide in the Holocaust & Genocide Education Bill for high school students in Nevada.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman of Las Vegas & Mayor of Henderson, Debra March sent their respects as well. Dignitaries & Elected Officials who spoke & expressed support were:Clark County Commissioner: Jim GibsonNV State Assemblyman: Andy Matthews NV State Assemblywoman: Annie Black City Councilwoman: Victoria SeamanCity Councilwoman: Michelle FioreRep Congresswoman Dina TitusRep Congresswoman Susie LeeCommissioner Danny Tarkanian

The Honorary Consul for Lebanon Phillipe Ziade was present & expressed his condolences & respect for our community with a statement & moving musical tribute. The Armenian community received overwhelming support from Jewish & Israeli community leaders who joined the commemoration expressing their compassion, support & collaboration, including:Jolie Brislin Regional Director from Anti-Defamation League, Stephanie Tuzman President & CEO of Jewish Nevada, Heidi Sarno Straus, Chair of Holocaust Education Task Force, Esther Finder, advisor to Nevada Governor’s Council on Holocaust Education, and Noa Jensch of the Israeli American Council, IAC and ICAN. A special thank you to the Armenian American Cultural Society & our Honorary Consul Andy Armenian for organizing, MC Hermann Brum, St. Geragos Armenian Apostolic Church, St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, Pastor Sam Agulian, Miss Naree Asherian, AYF Scouts. Thank you Abe Kassamanian & Levon Gulbenkian for your essential work as well.