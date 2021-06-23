Kocharyan ‘determined’ to retake power to hold prime minister’s office

Armenia’s second president says he resolutely disposed to his plan for retaking power from the incumbent authorities to hold the office of the country’s prime minister.

Robert Kocharyan, whose political bloc polled 20.3% in Sunday’s snap elections, also promised to commit himself to the responsible task of securing the country’s stable future (in case of his team’s success).

“Yes, we are heading towards a total victory. We have taken control of the first trenches, where we are required to reinforce our positions to secure a full victory in the future. Do you think we are entering the parliament just for mandates? Not of course. We are aspiring for power to assume responsibility for the state. This is our aim,” the leader of Armenia Alliance told reporters.

The official election results, released by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) on Monday afternoon, authorize Kocharyan’s pre-electoral bloc (comprising the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaksutyun and the Reborn Armenia party) to hold 29 mandates in Armenia’s 101-seat National Assembly. In a statement on Monday, members of the political team said they are determined to dispute the constitutionality of the outcomes, considering the entire voting process illegitimate.

The former president said the issue will keep dominating their agenda as long as the incumbent authorities remain at the helm of state. “They pose a direct hazard to the Republic of Armenia; that’s what their activity over the entire past period has practically demonstrated. They pose a real hazard and threat, and that threat must be eliminated,” he said.