Karabakh presidential spokesman: Volunteer brigade fought with 22 Azeri special forces’ members, neutralized 20 Video

Hours ago, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan met with the boys of the Vladimir Balayan and Shahen Meghryan volunteer detachments, presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan on Monday wrote about this on Facebook.

“By the way, the boys of the Shahen Meghryan volunteer detachment comprising Shahumyan residents, led by Commander Roland Aydinyan, recently had a close battle with a Turkish [i.e. Azerbaijani] special detachment comprising 22 members near Avetaranots village in Askeran Region, eliminating 20 of them,” Poghosyan added in particular.