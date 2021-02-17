Karabakh investigating report of high treason during Artsakh war

Nagorno-Karabakh [Artsakh] is investigating a report of high treason during the Artsakh war.

On December 10, 2020, public organizations of Artsakh submitted a report on the crime to the Artsakh Prosecutor’s Office.

It provided information on the alleged cases of a group of citizens rendering assistance to the enemy’s armed forces in carrying out hostile activities during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh from September 27, 2020.

To ensure a full, objective, and comprehensive investigation in connection with the cases presented in the report, on February 15 of this year, a criminal case has been initiated.