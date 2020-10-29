“I’m fine, do not come.” Artak Deghoyan, wounded and bleeding, continued to fight until the end

On the way to the front, Artak was smiling with victory. Excluding the recurrence of the war was the last goal, for the realization of which Artak Deghoyan sacrificed his own life. Without losing a single day, Artak persisted, volunteered and went to the front, saying that his friends did not want Artak to go to the front. But Artak was adamant. He did as he had decided.

Artak’s intention was accepted by his relatives with anxiety. They thought that emotions had risen again.

“I said, ‘Have you decided to go? Who are you leaving your children with?’ He said, ‘You are right, I have three radii.’ And what can 18-20 year old children say that they have not managed to do anything? And I realized that there is no emotion here. He is consciously taking that step, ”says Artak Deghoyan’s sister.

The friend says that Artak’s excitement was often even frightening. The mind did not rest, only not to do crazy things. The last madness saved many lives.

“All that was left was to help the lost soldiers. When he came, I got angry, I argued with him, I said, I told you, didn’t you?

Artak was stubborn, crazy and mischievous since he was a child. The sister remembers going to camp together and Artak’s riots, for which she always rebuked her brother. While serving in the army, he was one of the commanders’ favorite soldiers, lively and resourceful. A fellow servant says he was looking for justice everywhere. This was Artak’s last fight for historical justice.

Artak last took up arms during his military service. After a break of 21 years, at the age of 41, Artak was back in uniform. The battle of Artak began with the great goal of inheriting a peaceful future for generations.

Even after being seriously wounded in the battlefield, Artak told his friends who were trying to help him, “I’m fine, if you can’t, don’t come.”

“I went and saw that he was injured. I bandaged his leg, helped him lean on the tree and gave him the weapon to be safe, “says Artak Deghoyan, a comrade-in-arms.

The friend says that he fought in the wounded and bloody state as before. The feeling of revenge gave me the strength to pull the trigger. Death had already become common. Everyone in the group was ready to face death.

For Artak, family and homeland were in the foreground. It was hard to imagine one without the other. Friends say that Artak could learn endlessly.

Artak had come to restore justice. He came to show how they love life and homeland. even at the cost of blood.

