Gallup announces post-election survey results in Armenia, only 35.8% of citizens had voted for the ruling Civil Contract

YEREVAN. – According to a poll conducted after the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia on June 20, a total of 35.8% of citizens had voted for the ruling Civil Contract Party. Aram Navasardyan, director of the Gallup International Association in Armenia, told about this at a press conference Tuesday.

He added that 24.2% of the respondents voted for the “Armenia” bloc, 6.8% for the “I Have Honor” bloc, 4.4% for the Prosperous Armenia Party, 3.2% for the Republic Party, 2.4% in favor of the Armenian National Congress Party, and 2.1% in favor of the Bright Armenia Party.

According to him, 11.7% of the respondents could not answer this question.

“1,112 people took part in the telephone survey. A question was asked to those who participated in the elections,” Navasardyan informed.

He reminded that according to the results of the poll conducted before the elections, 28.7%—actually less than 7.61%—had planned to vote for the “Armenia” bloc, and 10.8%—actually less than 5.58% for the “I Have Honor” bloc.

“This is explained by the police actions, arrests in recent days. In that sense, the ‘Armenia and ‘I Have Honor’ blocs were the most active. 11.7% of undecided voters could have vote for the Civil Contract,” the expert said.

He added that 38.7% of the respondents unequivocally believe that the elections were fair and transparent, 20.1% answered “rather yes than no,” 18.8%—”rather no than yes,” 17.9%—”definitely no,” and 4.5% could not respond.

Aram Navasardyan added that 26.2% of the respondents had decided seven days before the elections as to who to vote for.