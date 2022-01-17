Erdogan, Pashinyan, Civil Contract party, represent little more than “smugglers” and homeless nomadic “refugees”.

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave an exhaustive description of the prospects for the “Armenian-Turkish reconciliation process”. With the assistance of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, on January 14, Special Representatives Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kylych met in Moscow “without preconditions.” Meanwhile, the Turkish conditions of “reconciliation” have been accepted and it is not the time to spare the Armenian society and keep it in the dark. Preconditions are formulated in the form of simple theses and definitions According to Erdogan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, his special envoy Ruben Rubinyan, and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, all from the Civil Contract party, represent little more than “smugglers” and homeless nomadic “refugees”.

As for the country called Armenia, then, according to the President of Turkey, it became known to the world “quite recently, in 1921.” These definitions were used by the Turkish leader in relation to all Armenians, whose groups, literally, “at the beginning of the last century, wandered around European countries, reached [Ottoman] Turkey, where they had problems during the next transition.” According to Erdogan, the genocide of 2.5 million Armenians is out of the question.

“There was a problem with the irregular movement of masses of people without a homeland. The Ottoman government has always taken care of the safety of nomadic Armenians. The authorities of modern Turkey demonstrate the same approach. We still have 100,000 Armenians, of which only 60,000 are Turkish citizens and 40,000 smugglers, but the government does not deport them to Armenia. “Why? As before, Armenians are treated very humanely in Turkey, is it not clear,” says Erdogan. Recall that Erdogan has already called these 60,000 fellow citizens “pieces of the Turkish sword”, that is, the descendants of Armenians who were not killed during the massacres of 1894-1923 only because of the negligence of the regular army and gangs of rioters. Such characteristics and assessments are constantly circulating in the Turkish elite, but they were voiced in the most concentrated form on November 14, 2019 [Erdogan, 16:30, 1] at the Turkish Religious Center in Lanham, Maryland, USA. Erdogan’s speech was devoted to the Turkish intervention in Syria and condemnation of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by both houses of Congress. Pashinyan and the company are aware of these definitions and agree to bear the stigma of “nomad”, “smuggler”, “country unknown to the world” and “chunks”. It should also be recalled that while receiving Erdogan in the occupied Shushi, a Baku leader named Aliyev said that “Armenia will forever live with the stigma of a defeated people, and no one will ever allow it to make revenge.

” [Aliev, 2]. Thus, Erdogan formulated theses-preconditions in Maryland, putting an end to the existence of the Armenian nation and Armenia. Starting the process of establishing interstate relations without declaring the Armenian initial positions describing the “exploits” of the Turks and outlining the future of Kemalist Turkey located on Armenian lands in the light of international legal acts, Pashinyan agreed with Erdogan’s vision of the Armenian future. Pashinyan and company also agree with Aliyev’s conditions fixing Erdogan’s Armenian formula on the eastern flank, saying that “they [the ruling party]

will move forward towards opening the peaceful development agenda” [Pashinyan, 3]. The issue with Pashinyan’s pro-Turkish party and his pro-Russian “opposition” backing dancers is clear. Further attempts to convince them of anything are meaningless, because in the absence of an educational and practical background, they are incapable of strategic planning dictated by the situation, even if they wanted to. Having climbed to the top of the Russian colonial ladder with the simplest certification “nuker for the sake of power”, they will remain with it, since the situation, which is becoming more complicated every day, does not allow forming a vision of the future “on the go”. As for the part of the Armenian people who voted for Turkish slavery under the auspices of Moscow, as well as their descendants, the process being launched does not imply the possibility of making a different choice. The people who have accepted the status of a “nomad without a homeland”, a “poucher-smuggler”, a “country unknown to the world” will not long enjoy the benefits reserved for the “reduced”. It will be eliminated completely, along with the country. The process outlined by Erdogan must be reversed. In the photo:

Special Representative of the Armenian Government at the talks Ruben Rubinyan

Pavel Dallakyan, translation from Armenian January 15, 2022

Source: https://www.lragir.am/ru/2022/01/16/221803/?fbclid=IwAR0-CJhOGBZ-mgP7S24Hek3-1GjtWy748asnkrwmVArCmGY-YGIJCcNdrQo