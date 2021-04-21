Denver Post Armenian Genocide issue found during house renovation

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has shared a photo of a Denver Post issue from May 22, 1921 about the Armenian Genocide, which he said one of his friends found on the wall of his house while remodeling.

Though Tankian did say that the friend was not Armenian, he did not disclose the location of the house. The paper has the headline “Turks butcher Armenian women” in big red letters in the header, while the subtitle reads: “Armenian nuns are slaughtered, girls hurled from cliff.”

The Armenian Genocide was well-documented by witnesses and global newspapers alike, with The New York Times contributing some 150 articles about the matter in 1915 alone.

On April 24, 1915, a group of several hundred Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. Every year on April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorate the anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.