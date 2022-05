The Resistance Movement is holding a rally in Gyumri today.

No rallies are planned in Yerevan today. Artsakh people will perform a cultural program on France Square. A large rally is planned for tomorrow at France Square at 5:00 p.m..

Earlier, NEWS.am reported that since 2 May peaceful protests have been held in Yerevan, with streets being closed every day. Since 2 May, rallies have been held on France Square in Yerevan.