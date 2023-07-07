CPJ published a press release, Exposing Azerbaijan Crime Against Journalist

On the website of the largest international human rights organization for the protection of journalists, CPJ published a press release about our meeting at the headquarters in New York two weeks ago.

Here I am publishing a short excerpt from the article, and in general, it clearly states that Azerbaijan, which occupies one of the last places in the world in the field of human rights, persecutes not only its own journalists but foreign ones as well. It states that the Baku regime has been found guilty by the European court and the UN of persecution, torture, and attempted murder. I think the world should know of the existence of this fascist education, buried on the banks of the Caspian Sea. And I, for my part, will talk about it everywhere and remind you.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

