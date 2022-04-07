Brussels dinner: A man with no Shame: His pitiful look already embarrasses us all.

Human rights activist Avetik Ishkhanyan writes ․ “I am looking at the photo of the Brussels dinner. You do not know what to do out of shame.

Illustration by Gagrulenet

EU President Charles Michel’s diplomatic half-smile on his face forgivingly looks at the so-called Prime Minister of Armenia. The President of Azerbaijan, with a confident, contemptuous smile on his face, also looks at his victim. And the “hero” came to the chair gloomy, depressed, impoverished. And he represents Armenia. His miserable appearance only makes us all ashamed. I am convinced that Armenia has never had such a half-literate, pitiful leader in its entire history. Naturally, there are such miserable people in all nations, but it is excluded that they will not only come to power, but also continue to remain in power after defeating the country and handing over the homeland to the enemy. SHAME ON ALL OF US ․․․ »