BREAKING NEWS: Maral Najarian Freed, Returns To Beirut.

Lebanese-Armenian Maral Najarian, who was captured by the Azerbaijani side after the cessation of hostilities in Artsakh, has been freed after spending 4 months in Azerbaijani captivity, informs Armenian MP Naira Zohrabyan in a Facebook post. Lebanese-Armenian MP Hagop Pakradouni has confirmed her arrival in Beirut and had a phone call with Najarian.

Note that Maral has dual citizenship – Armenia and Lebanon. After the explosion that took place on August 4 last year in Beirut, Maral and her sister moved to Armenia. They expressed a desire to live in Artsakh, and a month later they were accommodated in one of the hotels in the city of Shushi. They waited until the house was put into operation, where they were going to be resettled.

When the war started, the sisters moved to Berdzor (Lachin), but their belongings remained in Shushi. After the announcement of the trilateral ceasefire statement, on November 10, Maral Najarian, thinking that she could safely take her belongings out of Berdzor, together with her acquaintance, also an immigrant from the Diaspora, Viken Euljekdjian, went to Berdzor, and then to Shushi. After that they disappeared.