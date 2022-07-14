Breaking News: Franck Papazian chairs the Media School group, Arrived in Yerevan yesterday and learned he was banned from Armenia by order of War Criminal Pashinyan Video

Dear friends,It is with great pain that I inform you that last night I was barred from returning to Armenia. By order of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, I am persona non grata in Armenia. Armenian police escorted me on an Air France flight at 5:20 a.m.Upon arriving in Yerevan, I was stopped, placed in a small room, then in a transit zone. And my passport is confiscated.

Knew I was banned from Turkey and Azerbaijan. Today I am banned from Armenia from Pashinyan. After 40 years of hard work in favor of Armenia and the Armenian cause, sometimes at the risk of my life, finding myself in this situation hurts very very very.

This decision by Nikol Pashinyan is a further demonstration that he is not up to the responsibilities that he should have. Pashinyan hits hard as he asks police to expel militants from the Armenian cause Can you imagine this little leader arguing with Erdogan or Aliev? Sooner or later, the people of Armenia will understand that they will have to get rid of this leader who is doing everything to weaken Armenia. The Diaspora will understand too. And so the best is yet to come! But it’s time to say Stop!I arrived in Yerevan and learned that my entrance to Armenia is forbidden———–

Franck Papazian chairs the MediaSchool group, which he founded in 2002. He has also chaired the IPF and Elysée Alternance groups since 2016. Together, they represent 25 initial training entities and 2 continuing education entities. After studying modern literature and training at a communication school (ECS Paris), Franck Papazian embarked on marketing for Mercure hotels from 1988 to 1990. After several years with various agencies and advertisers, he joined Publicis in 1994 as account manager, in charge of automotive, tourism, banking and fashion budgets. In 1999, he headed partnerships and special operations within the RTL group. In 2002, he bought the Iserp-Itaim, school of communication and journalism which he took over, the establishment becoming, at the start of the 2008 academic year, the ECS – IEJ (European communication school – European Institute of Journalism). In 2012, he opened #Supdeweb, then Supdeprod in 2016. In 2016, it acquired the IPF group, with the EPH, Iris and ETS schools, as well as the Elysées Alternance group. Born in 1964. Biography updated in April 2017.