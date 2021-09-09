Total hopeless incompetent PM fail on War, fail on Economy, fail on Coronavirus, fail to protect and defend Armenian borders.

YEREVAN,The European Union is removing Armenia and five other countries from its list of safe travel destinations, meaning visitors or people returning from those countries could face tighter controls such as COVID-19 tests or quarantine, Reuters reported.

It said a special EU health committee has proposed removing Armenia along with Albania, Japan , Azerbaijan, Brunei and Serbia It has also suggested Uruguay be added.

The list seeks to unify travel rules across the 27-nation bloc, although it does not bind individual EU nations, which are free to determine their own border policies.

With the proposed changes the EU safe list would compromise 12 countries, including Australia, Canada and Saudi Arabia. Chinese territories Hong Kong and Macao are also considered safe.

The bloc still lets in most non-EU visitors who are fully vaccinated, although tests and periods of quarantine can apply, depending on the EU country of arrival.

The EU lifted the ban on entry of Armenian citizens on June 30, leaving the final decision on the opening of the border with Armenia to the member states.