Assyrian Genocide Remembrance Day, Today, August 7th marks the 87th anniversary of the Simele Massacre in 1933 Video

Today, August 7th marks the 87th anniversary of the Simele Massacre in 1933 and a day where Assyrians everywhere remember those we lost. This year, the Assyrian Studies Association jointly partnered with fellow Assyrian community organizations & allies to sign a letter calling on the Iraqi authorities to recognize the Simele Massacre of 1933, and take urgent action to protect suspected mass gravesites believed to be related to this horrific crime, and to pursue an impartial survey of the site.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply