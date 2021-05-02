fbpx

Armenian Genocide anniversary commemorated in Erbil

The Ambassador of Armenia to Iraq Hrachya Poladyan and the Consul General of Armenia in Erbil Arshak Manoukian together with the Minister of Transport and Communication of Iraqi Kurdistan Ano Jawhar Abdulmaseeh Abdoka and the Minister of Religious affairs and endowment Pshtiwan Sadq Abdullah participated in the liturgy served in the Armenian Holy Cross Church in Erbil, as well as in the events dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

They laid wreaths at the cross-stone in memory of the holy martyrs, the Consulate General of Armenia in Erbil informs.

