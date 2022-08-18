Armenian Deputies of the Central Committee are meeting today, the meeting will not be covered, for removing Pashinyan

Edgar Ghazaryan, the former head of the staff of the Constitutional Court, the former governor of Vayots Dzor, and the former RA ambassador to Poland,

Edgar Ghazaryan, announced a few days ago about the new movement initiated by him to remove Nikol Pashinyan from power and save Armenia and Artsakh, which will be called “Independence”. It should start on August 23, 2022, the day of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia, and should end on September 21, the day of Armenia’s independence. “No later than September 21, Nikol Pashinyan should no longer be the Prime Minister of Armenia,” said Edgar Ghazaryan and addressed the deputies of the first convocation of the parliament, the Supreme Council, which accepted the declaration of independence of the Republic of Armenia.

The meaning is that Armenia has left the Declaration of Independence accepted by these people and the provisions of the Declaration do not apply to us, so the people who accepted it should unite and stand up.

On the initiative of Ghazaryan, a meeting is scheduled today to carry out preparatory work, so that all deputies of the Central Committee will gather around the round table of the meeting on August 23 and discuss the fate of Armenia and Artsakh. Today we also learned that Ghazaryan has scheduled a meeting

Deputy of the Supreme Council Seyran Avagyan told us that he was also invited to today’s meeting. “Today I was also invited to that meeting, I have to go and according to that I will understand, I am not aware of the details. I will go, I will understand what it is about, if I can, I will be useful,” he said. To the question of whether the many problems facing the country, the ceded territories did not in some way contribute to the decisive decision, Avagyan emphasized. “This is another question. A difficult question. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. We will participate in today’s meeting and understand how the deputies of the first convocation of the Central Committee can be useful. We will discuss all these issues today,” says our interlocutor.

We asked Edgar Ghazaryan who will participate in the meeting organized today at 18:00 and what specific issues are on the agenda. “The meeting will be attended by members of the presidency of the “Supreme Council” non-governmental organization and a number of other members of the organization. In other words, it is not about the members of the presidency of the Supreme Council, but the members of the presidency of the NGO. This meeting will have an exclusively organizational working nature,” he said.

HG We also intended to go and cover this meeting, but the initiator, Edgar Ghazaryan, said that the meeting is not subject to coverage.

Hayk Gevorgyan

