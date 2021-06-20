Armenian boxer defeats Azerbaijani rival by technical knockout

Armenian boxer Zhorzhik Marutyan (60 kg) beat Azerbaijani rival Jalal Garbanov by a technical knockout in his first bowl within the framework of the European Under-22 Boxing Championships in Italy, the Armenian Boxing Federation informs.

In the first two rounds, the Armenian had a huge advantage and during one of his blows, the opponent got his eyebrow cut. In the second round, the ring referee stopped the fight. The doctors did not allow him to continue the fight, and Marutyan wa awarded the victory as he had a big advantage on points.

The day was successful for Armenian boxers, as Armen Mashakaryan (60 kg) defeated Nikola Buksa from Moldova.

The video is available here.