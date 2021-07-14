Armenian American Museum Celebrates Groundbreaking!

The Armenian American Museum held a festive celebration to mark its historic Groundbreaking Ceremony at the future site of the museum in Glendale Central Park on July 11, 2021! More than 1,000 guests joined to commemorate the start of construction on the landmark cultural and education center that will serve generations to come.



The Live Show featured interviews with Ambassador Armen Baibourtian – Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles, California Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian, Executive Vice Chairman Zaven Kazazian, Board of Governors Member Levon Filian, Aram Alajajian of Alajajian Marcoosi Architects, Vahram Davtyan representing Groundbreaking Sponsor Pacific BMW, and a special video message by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Alexandra and Lilia Yaralian of AGBU Los Angeles Choir delivered an exquisite performance of the national anthems from the main stage.

The Armenian American Museum Board of Trustees Co-Chairs led the invocation of the ceremony including Co-Chair Archbishop Hovnan Derderian representing the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, Co-Chair Bishop Torkom Donoyan representing the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Father Armenag Bedrossian on behalf of Co-Chair Bishop Mikael Mouradian representing the Armenian Catholic Eparchy, and Co-Chair Reverend Berdj Djambazian representing the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America.

Glendale Mayor Paula Devine and City Councilmembers Ara Najarian, Vrej Agajanian, Ardy Kassakhian, and Daniel Brotman delivered remarks on behalf of the City of Glendale which has dedicated a premier location for the landmark center in the heart of the city and has served as a valued partner for the cultural and educational center.

Today’s groundbreaking is a testimony of the work of our unified community,” stated Groundbreaking Chair Talin Yacoubian who represents AGBU Western District as the Co-Treasurer of the Board of Trustees. “The museum will bridge our past and shape our future – what an incredible privilege that is. I am proud to say that our hope is well on its way to becoming a reality. Soon, we will all be gathered here again to cut the ribbon and open the doors for the Armenian American Museum!”