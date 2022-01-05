Arman Tatoyan: there have been serious threats to the rights and security of our country’s population

By Arman Tatoyan Armenian human rights defender

For me it’s already past 2021 during the time there have been serious threats to the rights and security of our country’s population1. Those high-ranking officials of RA who have announced that the Azerbaijani armed service members who have appeared near our villages and on the roads,

their bases are in the Azerbaijani territory and RA cannot do anything.

One of them once said that without delimitation and demarcation the issue of belonging to road parts can be considered solved.

2. These officials made such statements a gross violation of their official status, endangering human life and other living rights, injurious to security. My word also applies to the protection of our soldiers, border guards, policemen protecting the population from the criminal acts of Azerbaijani armed servicemen.

3. Those officials’ statements legalized Azerbaijani criminal acts against the Armenian population and created long-term “cleaning” barriers for the protection and security of our population’s rights.

4. Those high-ranking officials have made such statements [at least] to avoid internal political dissatisfaction against them or to soften them. That is, classic examples of how political interests can be harmed to the security of the country and human rights.

5. Those high-ranking officials should understand that any such statement is considered from the point of view and from now on they should not make such statements.No one has the right to do acts that endanger our rights and security and that’s it. P.S. G. Atrocities against our compatriots have been done and continue to be done by the Azerbaijani armed service members, but the state has a duty to protect the people, and the officials have no right to harm it.

