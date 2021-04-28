Argentine football club wear special jersey to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary

Argentine club Deportivo Armenio wore a specially designed jerseys for the latest march against Colegiales to pay tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims, Infobae reports.

The T-shirts were specially designed for the date by Ari Hadjian, an Argentina-based Armenian architect

The design was inspired by typical ornaments of ancient Armenian architecture. On the right side of the chest is the “Forget Me Not” flower, which was the logo of the centenary of this crime against humanity, but it is already a symbol of its remembrance.

The Armenian resistance to the aggression of Azerbaijan and Turkey last year against Artsakh, another issue that the club wanted to highlight with this garment. There is a map of Armenia and Artsakh under the same colors of the Armenian flag.

Deportivo Armenio was founded on November 2, 1962 and is one of the classic teams of the Argentine soccer. Its stadium, called Armenia, was inaugurated on March 14, 1992 and is located in the town of Ingeniero Maschwitz in the north of Buenos Aires.