What will happen as a result of the unblocking?: Tadevos Avetisyan about risks and dangers

Armenia faction MP Tadevos Avetisyan spoke at the discussion organized by the Armenia alliance about the risks of unblocking and possible consequences. “First of all, this goal is against the current economic interests of Armenia and Artsakh. The shortest way is to spread the Turkish economic influence in our region indefinitely by the economic method. This will inevitably lead to the loss of sovereignty and to the Turkification of the economies of Artsakh and Armenia. On the other hand, this goal is in the center of Turkish-Azerbaijani strategic interests. They want to do it as soon as possible and at any cost, including the threat of military force.





Of course, this does not only have a constructive attitude in the two neighboring countries, but also is being implemented steadily according to the scenario imposed by them. In Turkey’s strategic perspective, Armenia is an insurmountable obstacle with its economic territory. About 40-45% of Azerbaijan’s GDP is oil and gas production, and the economic system is mostly dependent on the Turkish economy. Azerbaijan’s $18 billion a year in oil and gas is an irreplaceable raw material for the sustainable development of the Turkish economy. Cheap energy resources, a large market with growing export demand, petrodollars, etc., and the economic system of independent Armenia was formed under the blockade of the two countries. The former transport infrastructure with those countries no longer exists. The new infrastructure will require huge investments, in which Armenia’s participation will be insignificant, taking into account the volume of foreign investments, the advanced foreign debt, and its service load. In other words, they will be formed and exploited with Turkish-Azerbaijani capital and with the unconditional dominance of their economic interests. Armenia’s economic system will lose its comparative advantages in the region and its favorable geographical position.” He noted that challenges will arise from the point of view of the security of the Armenian economy. Armenian export-oriented products have no competitive advantages and will not have in the future in the markets of Turkey and Azerbaijan. Proof of this is the statistics on the potential of foreign trade. Tadevos Avetisyan is convinced that unblocking will be a blow to our economy and the textile industry. Turkey and Azerbaijan want to extort the most from Armenia, and the Armenian authorities want to make concessions under the false guise of unblocking, expecting some short-term economic results at best.



Source: https://www.aravot-en.am