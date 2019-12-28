Venice Commission ‘urges’ Justice Ministry to clarify situation around Constitutional Court – Arpine Hovhannisyan

The Ministry of Justice on Friday received a letter from the Venice Commission calling for clarifications of the situation surounding the Constitutional Court, Arpine Hovhannisyan, a former parliament speaker currently acting as the founding president of the ″Legal Education and Control″, NGO says on Facebook

According to her, the Council of Europe’s oversight body also gave its unequivocal evaluations to the policies pursued by the Armenian government.

Describing the authorities’ actions as signs of an “irresponsible and adventurous conduct”, Hovhannisyan addresses her call upon the journalists to request to request a copy of the letter from the ″world’s most transparent government″ to publish them in their media outlets.

″If that letter is fully within the the realm of the authorities’ likings and understandings, there is apparently no reason for avoiding publicity,″ reads her public post.